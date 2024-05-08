Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari held a meeting with the Saudi Minister of Energy, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud. Both ministers agreed to exchange expertise to facilitate rapid economic growth in their respective countries by making the energy sector more efficient. They also decided to continue the exchange of experts of the energy sector and other key economic sectors within their countries in order to arrive at a clear strategy of improving Pakistan’s energy landscape

RIYADH: May 08 – Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari held a meeting with the Saudi Minister of Energy, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud. Both ministers agreed to exchange expertise to facilitate rapid economic growth in their respective countries by making the energy sector more efficient. They also decided to continue the exchange of experts of the energy sector and other key economic sectors within their countries in order to arrive at a clear strategy of improving Pakistan’s energy landscape. APP/TZD

