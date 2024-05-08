Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference

- Pakistan,World Bank seal new development partnership
- No fuel, aid getting into Gaza amid Israel’s Rafah offensive: UN agency
- Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (May 9)
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA)
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb called on by the Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicholas Galey
Pakistan's National News Agency