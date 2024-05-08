Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom Baroness Sayeeda Warsi called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom Baroness Sayeeda Warsi called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Ministry of Foreign Affairs
APP80-080524 ISLAMABAD: May 08 - Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom Baroness Sayeeda Warsi called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP/TZD
Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom Baroness Sayeeda Warsi called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Ministry of Foreign Affairs
APP80-080524
ISLAMABAD: May 08 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services