Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb called on by the Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicholas Galey

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb called on by the Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicholas Galey
APP79-080524 ISLAMABAD: May 08 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb called on by the Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicholas Galey. APP
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb called on by the Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicholas Galey
APP79-080524
ISLAMABAD: May 08 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services