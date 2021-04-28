Home Photos General Coverage Photos Police officials patrolling at Empress Market to implement new restrictions imposed as... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Police officials patrolling at Empress Market to implement new restrictions imposed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 corona virus Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 11:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-280421 KARACHI: April 28 - Police officials patrolling at Empress Market to implement new restrictions imposed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 corona virus. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP60-280421 ALSO READ Oxygen supply situation under control despite rapid increase in COVID-19 cases: Asad Umar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Govt committed to improve working, living conditions of workers: PM President urges workers, employers to play role in socio-economic development of country Political crisis, pandemic pushing half of Myanmar into poverty: UN report