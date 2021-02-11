Home Photos Players of Remounts and Master Paints Black struggling to get on hold... PhotosSports Photos Players of Remounts and Master Paints Black struggling to get on hold the ball during Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup played at Aibak Polo Ground. Remounts won by 6-5 and qualify for final Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 8:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-110221 LAHORE: February 11 - Players of Remounts and Master Paints Black struggling to get on hold the ball during Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup played at Aibak Polo Ground. Remounts won by 6-5 and qualify for final. APP Photo by Rana Imran APP53-110221 APP54-110221LAHORE: February 11 – Players of Remounts and Master Paints Black struggling to get on hold the ball during Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup played at Aibak Polo Ground. Remounts won by 6-5 and qualify for final. APP Photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup 2021: Day 2 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup: Remounts qualify for main final Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup 2021: Day 2 View of match between BN and Barry`s during Corps Commander Diamond Paints polo cup 2021 at Jinnah polo and Country Club Lahore, Team Barry`s...