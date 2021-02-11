Home Photos Players in action during Third Chairman WAPDA Golf Tournament at Gymkhana Club PhotosSports Photos Players in action during Third Chairman WAPDA Golf Tournament at Gymkhana Club Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 7:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-110221 LAHORE: February 11 - Players in action during Third Chairman WAPDA Golf Tournament at Gymkhana Club. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP52-110221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chess players participating in competition during 1st Kashmir Cup Open Chess Tournament organized by Chess Club of Pakistan at Auditorium of BISEH MULTAN: November 11 – Players in action during District Badminton Tournament at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Safdar Abbas