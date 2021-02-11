Home Photos Players in action in squash match during trophy unveiling ceremony of BISL... PhotosSports Photos Players in action in squash match during trophy unveiling ceremony of BISL 4 & Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament 2021 at DHA Arena Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 9:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP72-110221 MULTAN: February 11 - Players in action in squash match during trophy unveiling ceremony of BISL 4 & Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament 2021 at DHA Arena. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP72-110221 APP73-110221MULTAN: February 11 – Players in action in squash match during trophy unveiling ceremony of BISL 4 & Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament 2021 at DHA Arena. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP74-110221MULTAN: February 11 – Chairman BISL Prince Agha Umer Ahmedzai unveiling trophy of BISL-4 & Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament 2021 at DHA Arena. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hira of KP upset Sana of Army to win Girls U19 Kashmir Day Squash title A view of cricket match playing between Reliance and Jinnah cricket teams at the Super League T-20 Cricket Tournament 2021 at Dring Stadium A view of match between Sultan Eleven Lodrah and New Muslin Fort Abbas cricket teams during Super League T-20 Cricket Tournament 2021