Home Photos Player of the Islamabad United Squad during the practice session of the...PhotosSports PhotosPlayer of the Islamabad United Squad during the practice session of the PSL-6 at the National Stadium Sat, 20 Feb 2021, 12:17 AMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP78-190221 KARACHI: February 19 - Player of the Islamabad United Squad during the practice session of the PSL-6 at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiALSO READ Player of the Lahore Qalander Squad during the practice session of the PSL-6 at the National StadiumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPlayer of the Islamabad United Squad during the practice session of the PSL-6 at the National StadiumPlayer of the Lahore Qalander Squad during the practice session of the PSL-6 at the National StadiumPersonnel of Special Services Unit of Sindh police stand high alert on the security duty on the occasion of practice session of the PSL-6...