PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: September 08 – Advisors to CM on Science and IT Zia Ullah Khan Bangash planting a tree during plant distribution ceremony in affiliated colleges at SBBWU. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum Tue, 8 Sep 2020, 5:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-08 PESHAWAR: September 08 - Advisors to CM on Science and IT Zia Ullah Khan Bangash planting a tree during plant distribution ceremony in affiliated colleges at SBBWU. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP24-08