Home Photos Feature Photos PESHAWAR: October 26 – Laborer busy in filling cotton in a pillow... PhotosFeature Photos PESHAWAR: October 26 – Laborer busy in filling cotton in a pillow at his workplace in Gabgari area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 8:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-26 PESHAWAR: October 26 - Laborer busy in filling cotton in a pillow at his workplace in Gabgari area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP25-26 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: October 26 - A worker ginning cotton at his workplace. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: October 26 – A worker ginning cotton at his workplace. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum PESHAWAR: September 24 – Laborer is busy in filling cotton in a pillow for selling purpose at Gabgari area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum FAISALABAD: September 19 – A laborer is grading jute bags before the sale in the market. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem