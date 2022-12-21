People from Christian community are decorating the Anthony Church for upcoming Christmas

APP68-211222 LAHORE: December 21 - People from Christian community are decorating the Anthony Church for upcoming Christmas.
APP69-211222 LAHORE: December 21 – People from Christian community are decorating the Anthony Church for upcoming Christmas. APP/MHA/TZD/FHA

