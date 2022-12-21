PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A group photograph with the Special Advisor to CM of KP during Investment readiness Conference was Organized by World Bank assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project at a Local Hotel. Wed, 21 Dec 2022, 8:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP67-211222 PESHAWAR: December 21 - A group photograph with the Special Advisor to CM of KP during Investment readiness Conference was Organized by World Bank assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project at a Local Hotel. APP/IQJ/TZD/FHA APP67-211222 PESHAWAR: