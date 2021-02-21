Home Photos Feature Photos People flying kites on rooftop of their houses in Federal CapitalPhotosFeature PhotosPeople flying kites on rooftop of their houses in Federal Capital Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 7:57 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-210221 ISLAMABAD: February 21 People flying kites on rooftop of their houses in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad SheikhALSO READ Children enjoying while play on slide in a local park in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChildren enjoying while play on slide in a local park in Federal CapitalAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside to mark the spring season in Federal CapitalA large number of people visit at Lake View Point in Federal Capital while wearing facemask to follow the SOPs for COVID-19