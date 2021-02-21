Labourers busy in paint the roadside cemented blocks along Murree Road near Rawal Lake
APP09-210221 ISLAMABAD: February 21  Labourers busy in paint the roadside cemented blocks along Murree Road near Rawal Lake. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ALSO READ  Labourers busy in coloring on the diversion of LMQ road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR