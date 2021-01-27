Home Photos Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during 2nd... PhotosSports Photos Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 10:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-270121 KARACHI: January 27 Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali plays a shot during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa... Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam plays a shot during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam plays a shot during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium