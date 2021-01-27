Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium
APP47-270121 KARACHI: January 27  Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali plays a shot during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR