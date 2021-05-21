Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque speaking during grand reception at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to mark 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China
APP99-210521 BEIJING: May 21 - Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque speaking during grand reception at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to mark 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. APP

ALSO READ  Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque holding a meeting with Mayor Gong Zheng

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR