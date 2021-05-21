Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan speaking during grand reception at Diaoyutai State... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan speaking during grand reception at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to mark 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China Fri, 21 May 2021, 10:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP100-210521 BEIJING: May 21 - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan speaking during grand reception at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to mark 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. APP ALSO READ Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque speaking during grand reception at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to mark 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque speaking during grand reception at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to mark 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations... Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque in a meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse at the side-lines of... Paid Advertisements