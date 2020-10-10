Home Photos General Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 10 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: October 10 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi to tie a turban of Traders during Oath Ceremony of newly elected body of members of Traders Old Shujabad Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Sat, 10 Oct 2020, 10:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-10 MULTAN: October 10 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi to tie a turban of Traders during Oath Ceremony of newly elected body of members of Traders Old Shujabad Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP39-10 ALSO READ MULTAN: October 10 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi taking oath of newly elected body of members of Traders Old Shujabad Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 10 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi talking to media during oath ceremony of newly elected body of members of... MULTAN: October 10 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi taking oath of newly elected body of members of Traders Old Shujabad Road.... ISLAMABAD: October 05 – Bayazeed Kasi, PTI Advisor On Cooperation With CPC (Chinese Communist Party) presenting the medical aid sent by CPC to Foreign...