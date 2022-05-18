PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Member National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar Aziz in a group photo with Rector IIUI Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President IIUI Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi and other official at the New Campus of the International Islamic University (IIUI) Wed, 18 May 2022, 12:51 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP76-170522 ISLAMABAD: May 17 Member National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar Aziz in a group photo with Rector IIUI Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President IIUI Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi and other official at the New Campus of the International Islamic University (IIUI). APP APP76-170522 ISLAMABAD