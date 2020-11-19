Home Photos General Coverage Photos Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi witnessing MoU being signed to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi witnessing MoU being signed to supply the customized wheelchairs to the deserving persons with disabilities (PWDs) at their doorstep Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 8:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-191120 ISLAMABAD: November 19 - Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi witnessing MoU being signed to supply the customized wheelchairs to the deserving persons with disabilities (PWDs) at their doorstep. APP APP51-191120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 04 – Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi in meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri.... Eid Milad celebrated at Peshawar Mor Panah Gah ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yardakul witnessing the exchange of documents between Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi and Head of...