ALSO READ MAKRAN: September 19 - Security forces conducted IBO on confirmation of presence of terrorists in Central Makran range in Awaran Distt, Balochistan. 4 terrorists killed in exchange of fire. Terrorists hideout including logistic base destroyed while large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment recovered. Multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists have been destroyed. APP
