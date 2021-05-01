Home Photos General Coverage Photos Local Government officials seals a mobile market that violated the COVID-19 regulations... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Local Government officials seals a mobile market that violated the COVID-19 regulations amid a smart lockdown as security personnel guards at Saddar Sat, 1 May 2021, 11:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-010521 KARACHI: May 01 - Local Government officials seals a mobile market that violated the COVID-19 regulations amid a smart lockdown as security personnel guards at Saddar. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ ADB for strengthening SMEs to boost Pakistan's private sector development RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Security officials sealing mobile market that violated the COVID-19 regulations amid a smart lockdown at Saddar A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi as the Punjab government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary... COVID-19 vaccine effective to defend virus variants: Dr Faisal