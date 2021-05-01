Security officials sealing mobile market that violated the COVID-19 regulations amid a smart lockdown at Saddar
APP22-010521 KARACHI: May 01 - Security officials sealing mobile market that violated the COVID-19 regulations amid a smart lockdown at Saddar. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  President urges workers, employers to play role in socio-economic development of country

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR