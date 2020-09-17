PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: September 17 – Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht addressing during National Exhibition on Calligraphy at Alhamra Arts Council. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch Thu, 17 Sep 2020, 7:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-17 LAHORE: September 17 - Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht addressing during National Exhibition on Calligraphy at Alhamra Arts Council. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP46-17 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: September 17 Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing ground breaking ceremony of Railway Hospital upgrading. APP photo by Javed Qureshi