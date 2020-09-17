PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: September 17 – Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht cutting the ribbon to inaugurate National Exhibition on Calligraphy at Alhamra Arts Council. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch Thu, 17 Sep 2020, 7:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-17 LAHORE: September 17 - Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht cutting the ribbon to inaugurate National Exhibition on Calligraphy at Alhamra Arts Council. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP47-17 ALSO READ LAHORE: September 17 - Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht addressing during National Exhibition on Calligraphy at Alhamra Arts Council. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch