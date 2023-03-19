Lahore Qalanders players celebrated after won the Final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

APP50-180323 LAHORE: March 18 - Lahore Qalanders players celebrated after won the Final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
Multan Sultan player Anwar Ali bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders player celebrated the wicket of Multan Sultan player Usman Khan bowled by Wiese during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders player Abdullah Shafique playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders player Sikandar Raza bowled out Khushdil Shah during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders player Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese celebrated after won the match during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Babar Azam running after playing a beautiful shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi players Babar Azam and Haris running between the wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United player Alex Hales playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying during the PSL T20 cricket match playing between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders player Haris Rauf celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket Kushdil Shah during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders players celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket (Muhammad Rizwan bowled by Rashid Khan) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders players celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket (Rilee Rossouw c Haris Rauf b Zaman Khan) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

