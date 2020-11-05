Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 05 – Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 05 – Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti addressing after inauguration of Punjab Tennis Stadium. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-05 LAHORE: November 05 - Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti addressing after inauguration of Punjab Tennis Stadium. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP40-05 ALSO READ LAHORE: November 05 - Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Punjab Tennis Stadium. APP photo by Ashraf Ch RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: November 05 – Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Punjab Tennis Stadium. APP... Punjab sports minister chairs meeting on construction of five-star hotel at NPSC