LAHORE: August 20 – A motorcyclist passing through rain water accumulated on the road during heavy rain in provincial capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

LAHORE: August 20 - A motorcyclist passing through rain water accumulated on the road during heavy rain in provincial capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch
APP25-20 LAHORE: August 20 - A motorcyclist passing through rain water accumulated on the road during heavy rain in provincial capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch
APP25-20

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 20 - A vehicle passing through rain water accumulated on the road during heavy rain in provincial capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR