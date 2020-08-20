Diplomats witness proceedings of joint session

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Diplomats of different countries on Thursday witnessed the proceedings of the joint session of the Parliament. President Dr Arif Alvi addressed the joint session of the Parliament at the beginning of the parliamentary year as required in the constitution of the country. The President has addressed the joint session of the Parliament for the third time. The sitting arrangements in the hall were made keeping in view the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.