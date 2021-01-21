Home Photos Feature Photos Ladies busy in preparing dung cakes to be used as fire fuel PhotosFeature Photos Ladies busy in preparing dung cakes to be used as fire fuel Thu, 21 Jan 2021, 7:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-210121 MULTAN: January 21 - Ladies busy in preparing dung cakes to be used as fire fuel. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ladies busy in pasting dung cake on wall Female farmers pasting dung cakes on the wall for drying to be used during cooking as fuel Ladies busy in selecting and purchasing footwear from roadside vendor