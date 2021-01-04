Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers unloading orange from his delivery truck PhotosFeature Photos Labourers unloading orange from his delivery truck Mon, 4 Jan 2021, 5:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-040121 FAISALABAD: January 04 - Labourers unloading orange from his delivery truck. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP05-040121 ALSO READ Vendor displaying the seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers along the road at Fateh Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers unloading orange from his delivery truck Vendor displaying the seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers along the road at Fateh Chowk Labourers sitting fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the provincial capital