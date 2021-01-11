Home Photos General Coverage Photos Labourers unloading dry fodder from delivery truck at Sokano area PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Labourers unloading dry fodder from delivery truck at Sokano area Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 6:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-110121 PESHAWAR: January 11 - Labourers unloading dry fodder from delivery truck at Sokano area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP12-110121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job sitting at a roadside Labourers unloading orange from his delivery truck Labourers sitting fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the provincial capital