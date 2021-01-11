Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor frying fish at his shop to attract the customer here... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor frying fish at his shop to attract the customer here at Qissa Khuwani Bazar Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 6:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-110121 PESHAWAR: January 11 - A vendor frying fish at his shop to attract the customer here at Qissa Khuwani Bazar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP11-110121 ALSO READ Vendors showing their Roosters and country hens to attract customer at bird market in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors showing their Roosters and country hens to attract customer at bird market in Provincial Capital ISLAMABAD: September 20 – A vendor displaying Sun glasses to attract the customer at his roadside setup near Zia Masjid. APP photo by...