APP31-031220 LAHORE: December 03 - Labourers busy in renovation work of the main gate of historical Tomb of Dai Anga. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP31-031220 Zia Ur Rehman RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A labourer repairing and renovation work of historical Jahangir Tomb BAHAWALPUR: November 10 – Children enjoying swing at Gulzar Sadiq Park after recent renovation work of the park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari LAHORE: November 03 – Labourer busy in renovation work at (Maryam Zamani Begum) Begum Shahi Mosque. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari