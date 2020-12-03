Shoaib wants Babar to become a 'man of steel'

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes if Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam wants to lead the Green-shirts for a long period of time then he should become a ‘man of steel’.

To a question on the aforementioned statement, Akhtar said that Azam needs to evolve as a player.

“When you come in the limelight and go on the path of becoming a real star, some people will try to bring you down and make you suffer.

That is the time when you have to show what you are made of. Babar Azam now needs to evolve as a captain, player and batsman so that everyone knows that he is a man of steel,” he said this while speaking during a show on PTV Sports as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Babar was recently named as the Test captain that made him in-charge of teams across all formats.

The 26-year-old’s first assignment as Test skipper would be the ICC World Test Championship matches against New Zealand, to be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively.

“If you are not a man of steel then there will be no one backing you.

I will be honest with you, I remember exact words of many CEO/Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who said that Rashid Latif bhai will stay as captain of six years.

I have seen the high and lows of life in cricket over the past 24 years,” he said.