Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in loading dry fodder on delivery vehiclePhotosFeature PhotosLabourers busy in loading dry fodder on delivery vehicle Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 6:26 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-230221 BAHAWALPUR: February 23 – Labourers busy in loading dry fodder on delivery vehicle. APP photo by Hassan BukhariALSO READ Labourers busy in loading mud bags for pile load test of bridge at Madni chowkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers busy in extending Ibn-e-Sina Road at G-9 Sector in Federal CapitalA large number of Labourers Horse Cart holders sitting on the Horse Carts waiting the customers at Circular Road in the Provincial CapitalLabourers busy in loading mud bags for pile load test of bridge at Madni chowk