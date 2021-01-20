Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in loading branches of popular tree on tractor trolley at... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in loading branches of popular tree on tractor trolley at Northern bypass. Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 7:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-200121 PESHAWAR: January 20 – Labourers busy in loading branches of popular tree on tractor trolley at Northern bypass. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Labourers busy in filling coal new zig zag technology under the guidelines of City District Government to protect from smog at kiln RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A tractor trolley on the way loaded with sugarcane to deliver in sugar mills Labourers busy in preparing traditional baskets by using bamboos at his workplace Labourers busy in preparing sofa at his workplace