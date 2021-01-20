Labourers busy in loading branches of popular tree on tractor trolley at Northern bypass.
APP32-200121 PESHAWAR: January 20 – Labourers busy in loading branches of popular tree on tractor trolley at Northern bypass. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  Labourers busy in filling coal new zig zag technology under the guidelines of City District Government to protect from smog at kiln

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR