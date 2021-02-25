Home Photos General Coverage Photos Labourers busy in construction work of historical Masjid Wazir Khan in the...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosLabourers busy in construction work of historical Masjid Wazir Khan in the Provincial Capital Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 6:59 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP72-250221 LAHORE: February 25 - Labourers busy in construction work of historical Masjid Wazir Khan in the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariAPP72-250221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA labourer busy in preparing cemented blocks to be used in construction at his workplace near RawatPolish envoy shares Visegrad countries economic progressGardner busy in his work in a local park