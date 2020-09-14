PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: September 14 – Film and TV actress along with Civil Society activists holding protest demonstration against motorway incident and demand early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi Mon, 14 Sep 2020, 10:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP63-14 KARACHI: September 14 - Film and TV actress along with Civil Society activists holding protest demonstration against motorway incident and demand early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP63-14 ALSO READ KARACHI: September 14 - Film and TV actress along with Civil Society activists holding protest demonstration against motorway incident and demand early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi