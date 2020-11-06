KARACHI: November 06 - Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin UI Haque visiting during the NIC Program Startups Demonstration and Pitching session at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET). APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP24-06 KARACHI: November 06 - Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin UI Haque visiting during the NIC Program Startups Demonstration and Pitching session at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET). APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP24-06

ALSO READ  KARACHI: November 06 - Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin UI Haque is being presented with memento during the NIC Programe Startups Demonstration and Pitching session at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET). APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR