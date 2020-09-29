Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 29 – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafer Mahmood... APP47-29 ISLAMABAD: September 29 - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafer Mahmood Abbasi called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters. APP PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 29 – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafer Mahmood Abbasi called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters. APP Tue, 29 Sep 2020, 10:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-29 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: August 18 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force alongwith faculty and graduating officers of...