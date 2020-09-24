ISLAMABAD: September 24 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing 16th Meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Anti-Money Laundering. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 24 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing 16th Meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Anti-Money Laundering. APP
APP57-24 ISLAMABAD: September 24 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing 16th Meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Anti-Money Laundering. APP
APP57-24

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 24  Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Monetary & Fiscal Policies Coordination Board. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR