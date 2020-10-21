ISLAMABAD: October 21 - Chairman National Minorities Commission, Chila Ram Kewalani, Parliamentary Secretary, Ms. Shunila Ruth and Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz addressing a press conference. APP
APP31-21 ISLAMABAD: October 21 - Chairman National Minorities Commission, Chila Ram Kewalani, Parliamentary Secretary, Ms. Shunila Ruth and Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz addressing a press conference. APP
APP31-21