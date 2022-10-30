Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-rehman along with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah distribute ration bags among flood affected people.

Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-rehman along with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah distribute ration bags among flood affected people.
APP54-301022 SEHWAN: October 30 - Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-rehman along with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah distribute ration bags among flood affected people. APP/IQJ/FHA
Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-rehman along with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah distribute ration bags among flood affected people.
APP54-301022 SEHWAN:
Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-rehman along with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah distribute ration bags among flood affected people.
APP53-301022 SEHWAN: October 30 – Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-rehman along with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah distribute ration bags among flood affected people. APP/IQJ/FHA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR