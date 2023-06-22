PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Senator Walid Iqbal, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights presiding over a meeting of the committee at Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi Thu, 22 Jun 2023, 11:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP66-220623 RAWALPINDI: June 22 – Senator Walid Iqbal, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights presiding over a meeting of the committee at Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi. APP/MAF/ABB/TZD APP66-220623 RAWALPINDI APP67-220623 RAWALPINDI APP68-220623 RAWALPINDI Sponsored Ad