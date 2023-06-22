Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani offering dua after inaugurating the newly established broadcasting room in the Senate at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani offering dua after inaugurating the newly established broadcasting room in the Senate at Parliament House
APP61-220623 ISLAMABAD: June 22 – Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani offering dua after inaugurating the newly established broadcasting room in the Senate at Parliament House. APP/MAF/ABB/TZD
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani offering dua after inaugurating the newly established broadcasting room in the Senate at Parliament House
APP61-220623 ISLAMABAD
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani offering dua after inaugurating the newly established broadcasting room in the Senate at Parliament House
APP62-220623 ISLAMABAD
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani offering dua after inaugurating the newly established broadcasting room in the Senate at Parliament House
APP64-220623 ISLAMABAD
Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani offering dua after inaugurating the newly established broadcasting room in the Senate at Parliament House
APP63-220623 ISLAMABAD
Sponsored Ad