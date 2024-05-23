Saudi Arabia bars visit visa holders from entering Makkah during Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):Saudi Ministry of Interior has imposed restriction on entry to Makkah for all individuals holding visit visas during the forthcoming Hajj season, from May 23 to June 21, 2024.
The Saudi ministry in a statement issued on Thursday that visit visas holders do not grant permission to perform Hajj , Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The ministry has advised visit visa holders without permission for Hajj to avoid travelling to Makkah during this time to avoid penalties according to Saudi regulations.
Security and organizational measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of authorized pilgrims during the Hajj rituals.

