PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People offering Duaa in the shrine of Golra Sharif during the 13th Urs of Pir Syed Naseer-ud-Din Naseer Sun, 26 Sep 2021, 4:54 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP04-260921 ISLAMABAD: September 26 People offering Duaa in the shrine of Golra Sharif during the 13th Urs of Pir Syed Naseer-ud-Din Naseer. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP02-260921 ISLAMABAD: September 26 People paying rituals in the shrine of Golra Sharif on the 13th Urs of Pir Syed Naseer-ud-Din Naseer. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP04-260921