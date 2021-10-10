Pakistan’s one of engineering intellect Husnain Tanweer Kazmi wins Finland’s acclamation and is mandated to lead country’s one of the most innovative and lucrative cutting-edge technology programme, associated with the field of energy storage. Pakistans pride Kazmi is heading the Northern European countrys high end energy storage technology development project at Teraloop, an area globally known for revolutionary initiatives towards energy storage solutions. (Match the picture with the story slugged Pakistan-Pride-Engineer already released)